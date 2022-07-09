Hrithik Roshan turns photographer for his girlfriend Saba Azad

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently channeled his inner photographer to capture a beautiful picture of his girlfriend Saba Azad. The couple, who reportedly made their relationship official earlier this year, is currently enjoying their holiday in the city of love - Paris.

Saba shared the candid portrait of her captured by Hrithik on Instagram, giving him the picture credits.

"Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan," wrote the actress along with the post.

In the picture, Saba can be seen sitting in an outdoor café with a cup of coffee in front of her as the actress looks away from the camera. She tagged the location as Paris, France.

Before his French vacation, Hrithik was in the United States of America (USA), shooting for his upcoming film Fighter, state sources. He had posted a video from the country, sharing a meal with the film’s team. The actor wrote on the post, “Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do. Foodies assemble.”

Hrithik Roshan made headlines when he attended Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party with the actress. The couple was also seen sevral times at the airport together, holding hands, according to sources.

Saba Azad is an Indian actor and theatre artist who made her Bollywood debut opposite Saqib Saleem in 2011 film Mujhse Fraaandship karoge. She was last seen as Parvana Irani in the 2022 Sony LIV TV-series Rocket Boys.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. He will be seen essaying the role of Vedha, played by Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil original. The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, is scheduled for a September 30, 2022 release. The film also stars Bollywood actress Radhika Apte.

