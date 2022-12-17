[PICS] Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host Star Wars-themed pre-birthday bash for son Taimur

Bollywood actors, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently hosted a Star Wars-themed pre-birthday bash for their son Taimur Ali Khan, who will turn six on December 20. Kareena took to her Instagram stories on December 16 to share a picture from the party.

The picture posted by the actress shows her with Taimur and Saif. She was seen donning a sleeveless white top for the party, which she paired with black pants. Saif sported a blue shirt and jeans, while Taimur was dressed in a blue Star Wars t-shirt. All of them stood on a decorated stage, with a banner visible in the background that read, ‘Jedi Tim.’

Kareena also posted a picture of Taimur enjoying a bounce slide on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, “Ok a clear sign the party was a hit (red heart and partying face emoji). My Jedi Tim (red heart emoji).” Many celebrities took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Many fans also reacted to the post. One fan commented, “Tay Tay is the cutest.” Another user wrote, “Cuteness overloaded (heart emoji)”. “Aww, I guess birthday has been started a bit early,” wrote a fan.

According to sources, the party was organized by a company named Three Entertainment. The official Instagram of the organisation also posted some pictures from the birthday bash. One of the pictures shows Kareena holding her younger son, Jehangir Al Khan, as she stood with Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the 2022 Bollywood drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Aamir Khan as the male lead. The film which was a remake of the classic Tom Hanks film, Forrest Gump, was directed by Advait Chandan.

Kareena will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also appear in an upcoming thriller film which will be directed by Aligarh director, Hansal Mehta.