Jr NTR shares a lovestruck photo with wifey Lakshmi from NYC vacation

Telugu actor Jr NTR who was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s 2022 epic blockbuster, RRR, is currently vacationing in New York City (NYC) with his family. The actor took to his Instagram handle today to share a picture of him and his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi at Times Square, which is the busiest commercial area in the American city. He captioned the picture “Enjoying a New York minute.”

Earlier, the actor visited an Indian restaurant in NYC. He took to his Instagram stories on Monday to share a picture with the chefs and the crew of the eatery. The actor was seen donning a white sweatshirt and blue denim in the picture. The image showed Jr NTR with the staff of the restaurant, standing near a counter full of various dishes. He wrote along with the image, “Had possibly the best Indian food on an international trip. A slice of spice for my taste buds @junoonnyc. Amazing! @akshaycooks @hemantnyc.”

On December 17, the actor shared another image with his wife from Miami. The casual snap was taken at a party and the actor was seen sweetly hugging Pranathi in the picture.

Jr NTR’S RRR has received numerous nominations for prominent international prizes and is quickly becoming a disruptive force in the worldwide industry. The Academy has shortlisted RRR's song Naatu Naatu in the category of Best Original Song. The MM Keeravani composed song was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The Rajamouli directional also received five nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards and two nominations for the Golden Globes. Rajamouli is vigorously promoting the movie in the west. According to reports, the film recently broke records to become the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan.

Jr NTR will be next seen in the upcoming action entertainer, tentatively titled, NTR 30. The film is being directed by Acharya helmer Koratala Siva. Reports stated that the music of the film will be scored by Anirudh Ravichander and the project will be bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.