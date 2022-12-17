Cuteness Alert! RRR actor Jr NTR hugs wifey Lakshmi at a party, shares photo online

Popular Tollywood actor Jr NTR and his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, are one of the most adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. A recent photo of the RRR actor cuddling his better half at a party is going viral on social media. Despite the blurriness of the photo, their love is clearly visible. The actor took to his Instagram handle today to share the snap and he captioned the post with heart emojis.

Many fans took to the comment section to shower their love on the couple. A user wrote, “Blurred but I can feel that warmness (sic).” Another fan wrote, “Cuteeee.” “Adorable pair,” commented another user.

According to sources, Jr NTR and Lakshmi tied the knot back in 2011 in an arranged marriage. She was only 18 when she got married. Now, the couple is the proud parents of two boys named Nandamuri Bhargava Ram and Abhay Ram. In an interview, the actor said that Lakshmi was one of the biggest influences in his life.

“She has played a vital part in changing me into what I am now. I really do feel special being married to this wonderful woman. She has done a lot for me and she is my anchor after my mum in my house, and that’s the other reason for me to stay at home. I am very cosy at home and I never really feel this need to go out. During the early stages of our married life, Pranathi did struggle to adjust for a few months. But she is a very strong woman mentally, stronger than me,” the actor was quoted as saying.

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in the 2022 epic action drama, RRR, with Ram Charan. The film which was directed by SS Rajamouli was successful at the global box office with a total gross of nearly INR 1200 crore. He will be next seen in the upcoming Kortala Siva film, tentatively titled, NTR 30. According to sources, the film will start shooting in February 2023.