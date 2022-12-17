Valimai actor Ajith Kumar completes the first leg of his bike world tour, manager shares updates

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, apart from his films, is known for his love for bikes. The Valimai star often hits the road on his two-wheeler and leaves the fans gushing over his style. As for today, an update on his bike world tour made its way online. Ajith, who wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Thunivu, has gone on a bike world tour. He recently completed the first leg of the tour by travelling to all Indian states.

Also Read: Actress Manju Warrier goes on a biking trip to the Himalayas with Ajith Kumar

His manager, Suresh Chandra, shared an update about the tour on Twitter and wrote, “#AK has completed Leg 1 of his world tour by riding through all the states in India. Quite an achievement considering the love he gets wherever he travels in India! Proud moment for all adventure riders.”

Chandra also shared a photo of Ajith donning a biking jersey. His captioned the picture “No guts no glory!!!” Take a look at the tweet here:

Also Read: ‘Ajith sir makes others feel important on sets,’ says Kartikeya on working with the actor for Valimai

Coming to Ajith's work front, the actor was last seen in Valimai co-starring Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi and Gurbani Judge. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor, the action drama received mixed reviews from critics and the audience alike. Next up, he has Thunivu with Manju Warrier which is set to release on January 11, 2023.