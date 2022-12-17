Avatar: The Way of Water takes soaring start in India, collects Rs 38 crore on opening day

After 13 long years, Canadian filmmaker James Cameron's visual spectacle Avatar: The Way Of Water was finally released in theatres this weekend on December 16. It is the second film in the Avatar series and much like the first one, the sci-fi adventure drama has received an overwhelming response from the audiences.

The film witnessed a soaring start at the Indian box office and according to reports, it collected close to Rs 38.50 to Rs 40.50 crore on the opening day. The film has also received positive reviews from critics and audiences. It has beat the opening day collections of hyped Hollywood films like Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Avatar: The Way Of Water was initially expected to release in 2014 but delays in VFX, scripting and the pre-production for the next three films in the series led to a significant delay. It is one of the most expensive films of all time, made on a budget of $350–400 million.

#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1… #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS… #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT… Has scope to grow in mass pockets… Fri ₹ 41 cr+ Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/n1rIP8aTPh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2022

The film premiered first in London on December 6, 2022, and then was released worldwide on December 16. As per reports, it has received nominations for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Speaking of the cast, the film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet in important roles.

