Actress Manju Warrier goes on a biking trip to the Himalayas with Ajith Kumar

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier thanked actor Ajith Kumar for having introduced her to his group of passionate bikers with whom she completed a biking trip to the Himalayas. The actress posted a series of pictures of her first road trip on bikes on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider #AjithKumar #AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I’ve had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four-wheelers. This is the first time I’m doing a tour on a two-wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. And it was an honour to be introduced to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you @bineeshchandra for joining me!”

Ajith is known to be passionate about racing, riding and shooting. According to reports, the actor had only recently undertaken a bike riding tour of Europe and had come back to India to participate in a National level shooting competition where he won a handful of medals.

Meanwhile, actor John Kokken also posted a video clip of Ajith riding his bike on the Himalayas on social media. He wrote, “Whatever makes you happy, do it. Ajith Kumar Sir always inspires not just me but millions of people by what he does. Ajith Sir on his bike trip in the Himalayas. Love you Ajith Sir.”

