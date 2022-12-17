Priyanka Chopra mourns DJ Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ untimely demise, says ‘still processing this’

The famed DJ on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, breathed his last on December 13, 2022. His untimely demise came as a shocker to the industry and many celebrities penned heartfelt notes, offering condolences to his family. Late last night, actress Priyanka Chopra also shared a post remembering Stephen. She posted a photo of the So You Think You Can Dance runner-up on her Instagram stories and shared that she was still processing the tragic news.

Priyanka wrote, “Still processing this. You gave so much to the world. You never know what someone is going through. Rest in peace and love tWitch. You truly were a light. My condolences to Allison Holker and the children.”

Take a look at the post here:

Ellen had also shared a post mourning Stephen's death, writing, “I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Coming to Priyanka, the Bollywood-cum-Hollywood actor will next be seen in the upcoming TV series, Citadel, with Richard Madden. She also has her comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa in the works. The Farhan Akhtar directorial stars PeeCee, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.