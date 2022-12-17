Actress Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee envoy after two decades

Popular Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie recently announced that she will be parting ways with the United Nations refugee agency, after more than 20 years of collaboration. She released a joint statement with the agency on Friday that stated that the actress was ‘moving on’ from her role as the special envoy to ‘engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.’

Also read: Angelina Jolie danced in TikTok video at daughter Zahara’s college send-off party

Angelina said in the statement, “I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” The actress also added that she felt it was time for her “to work differently” by engaging with refugees and local organisations, directly.

According to sources, Angelina joined the United Nations agency for refugees in 2001 and was named its special envoy in 2012. According to the press release, her most recent trip was to Burkina Faso. It also described the actress as ‘carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience.’

Also read: Brad Pitt talks about finding ‘joy’ out of the ‘misery’ after split with Angelina Jolie

On the topic, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in the statement, “After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision. I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio.”