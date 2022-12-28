Shah Rukh Khan says he wants to do a film like Leon; ‘Where I am older, quiet guy, very intense with a grey beard’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed in an interview that he would like to portray an ‘older, very intense and quiet guy’, with a grey beard and matching hair like in the 1994 film Leon: The Professional. In the interview, the actor also talked about his upcoming film, Pathaan, saying that it is the action movie he ‘came here to do 32 years ago’ and hoped he will 'carry it off' at 57.’

Also read: Karan Arjun reunited! Shah Rukh Khan tightly hugs Salman Khan at his 57th birthday bash

“After this (upcoming films), I want to do a film like Leon: The Professional. Not Leon but a film like where I am older, quiet guy, very intense with a grey beard & grey hair. I don’t know. I am very playful about it. I don’t take the characters and roles that I do. I just want to tell a story, somebody has the desire to tell. And I want to tell it to the best of my capabilities. So, if a director has a story and says this is what we love, I will say, I also love it. Now let me try and make it the best that I can for you. So, I enjoy it. I am Batman at night, Superman in the morning & Spider-Man in the afternoon. So, I just want to play all kinds of characters,” Shah Rukh said in the interview.

Leon The Professional is an English-language French action film which was directed by Luc Besson. The film narrated the story of Leon, a hitman who reluctantly adopts 12-year-old Mathilda Lando after a dishonest Drug Enforcement Administration agent, kills her family. Mathilda and Leon develop a strange bond as she becomes his protege and picks up his hitman skills. The film starred Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, and Natalie Portman (in her film debut) in lead roles.

Shah Rukh added, “I want to do everything. I want to do good guys, bad guys, mean guys, happy guys, loving guys, fighting guys. This year has been very interesting because I have done Pathaan, which is the action film I came here to do 32 years ago. So, hopefully, at 57 I still look like I’ll carry it off. I have done a film, which I always wanted to try the south Indian genre. It’s a different set of doing. It’s called Jawan. And then I always wanted to work with Rajkumar Hirani. You know we have been trying to work since 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai MBBS. So, finally, that’s happening.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan discreetly reacts to 'Besharam Rang' criticism, leaves the crowd cheering

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan, an action thriller film that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is the first of Shah Rukh's three upcoming films after a hiatus of over four years. Pathaan is produced by Yash Raj Films and will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.