[PICS] Sara Ali Khan shares postcards from London; poses with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan 

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who is currently vacationing in London took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share some more happy pictures from her dreamy holiday. The actress celebrated Christmas in the city with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo also explored London’s iconic Hyde park. In the array of photos shared by the actress, the first one feature her and Ibrahim on a swing in the park. Sara was dressed in a pink jacket which she paired with a beanie. Ibrahim was seen donning a leather jacket as he looked into the camera for the snap.

Other images posted by the actress feature her with her friends exploring the streets of London. One picture shows Sara posing in front of a decorated Christmas tree. The actress captioned the post, “As Merry as a Cherry In Wonderland finding our fairy ‍JK she’s gone to Waitrose.”

Many fans of the actress took to the comment section to share their reactions to the photos. One user wrote, “He (Ibrahim) looks like Saif Ali Khan more than Saif Ali Khan.” Another fan commented, “Saif Ali khan and his son same to same grow up (sic).”

Earlier, Sara had shared some pictures with her mother Amrita Singh from London on her Instagram stories. Sara had shared glimpses of herself in the pool, sightseeing around the city with Amrita and catching the sunset in the park. She also shared a picture of an elaborate dinner.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the 2021 romantic drama, Atrangi Re. The film which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar as the male leads was directed by Aanand L Rai. It premiered on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

According to reports, the actress has a lineup of four films coming up. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, and Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. The actress will also be seen in the upcoming thriller drama, Ae Watan Mere Watan.