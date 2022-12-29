Twinkle Khanna posts a photo with late father Rajesh Khanna on their shared birthday

Indian celebrity Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram today, to share a childhood picture of her and her late actor father, Rajesh Khanna, on their shared birthday. She called it a ‘bittersweet moment’ in the caption. The black and white photo features Twinkle in a frock while Rajesh looks at her smiling. She captioned the picture, “A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories.”

Many celebrities from Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol dropped heart emoticons in the comment section of the post. Many users on the social media platform also commented, sharing their reactions to the post.

A fan wrote, “A very happy birthday to my one and only crush and heart throb of my entire life. I met him at a common friend's home when I was about 19. Most handsome and charming. I think it was the ‘Twinkle’ in his eye that manifested you in this world. Happy birthday to you as well Twinkle.” Another user wrote, “And I believe you were the only true love of his life.”

Twinkle is Rajesh and Dimple Kapadia's first child. She also has a younger sister named Rinkie Khanna. After trying her hand at acting, Twinkle is now a writer. She is married to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, and the two of them have a daughter named Nitara and a son named Aarav.

Talking with actor Jackie Shroff on her Tweak India platform, Twinkle shared that an astrologer had told her father that she will marry a person named Akshay Kumar. She said, “he (Rajesh Khanna) had an astrologer and that astrologer before I met my husband, that astrologer told (Rajesh Khana) and he told me, ‘You'll marry Akshay Kumar.’ I said, ‘Who?’ The full name. ‘You'll marry Akshay Kumar.’ I don't even know him.”