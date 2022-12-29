Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal flaunt their best poses in latest click from Rajasthan vacay

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently on a New Year vacation in Rajasthan. Katrina took to her Instagram handle today to share some pictures from the holiday at Jawai Bandh, a village located in the Pali district of the state. The first picture shared by the actress is a solo shot of her, which she followed with a picture of her with Vicky sitting on rugged terrain. She also posted images of the wild animals the couple spotted during a safari. Katrina captioned the post, “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever.”

In the first picture, Katrina can be seen donning a checked shirt and black dungarees and cap, with the sun shining in the background. The second picture featured the couple posing while sitting on a mat on the ground. The actress also shared snaps of the flora and fauna in the area along with images of a leopard and a deer which the couple spotted on their safari.

Vicky took to Instagram on December 28 to share a picture of himself from the holiday. In the image, he was seen posing while on a safari in a jeep, with a beautiful sunset visible in the background. On December 27, the actor also shared a picture of a leopard from the safari. He captioned his picture, “Here’s to rising up in 2023!”

Before departing for their New Year's trip in Rajasthan, Katrina and Vicky spent Christmas with their family. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif and Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena joined them for the celebrations. Their Christmas celebrations revolved around the theme of “Christmas supper, pyjama parties, and movie evenings.”

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film, Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff. The film which was released on November 4, 2022, received a mixed response from critics and audiences.

Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming film in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. She is also set to appear in Sriram Raghavan’s directional, Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi.