Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pray at Vrindavan with daughter Vamika

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli visited Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Vrindavan, recently. Their daughter Vamika also accompanied the celebrity couple at the ashram. Now, an unseen video shared on social media from the visit is making rounds on the internet. In the clip, Vamika can be seen getting blessed at the ashram.

Vamika's face was covered with emojis throughout the video. It started with Anushka sitting next to Virat, with Vamika on her lap. The family knelt down and prayed to the priest, who put a veil around Anushka. The priest can also be seen blessing Vamika. Towards the end, Virat took Vamika in his arms. Anushka, on the other hand, once more folded her hands and bowed. The actress wore a black jacket with a cap and a floral scarf, while Vamika was seen donning a white outfit. Virat sported a black cap, pants, and an olive-green jacket.

Many fans took to the comment section of the video posted on Instagram to share their reactions. One user wrote, “God bless this family.” Another fan commented, “Vamika is so adorable.” Earlier, many pictures of the couple from the visit were shared on social media by fan accounts but none of them featured Vamika.

According to reports, Virat and Anushka reached Vrindavan on Wednesday, where they also distributed blankets. Sources added that the couple meditated at the ashram too, for an hour. In November, last year, the couple visited the ashram in Uttarakhand.

Recently, Anushka and Virat travelled to Dubai to ring in the New Year with Vamika. Virat posted their pictures on Instagram with the caption ‘2023’ and a red heart emoji. On the work front, Anushka has completed the filming of her upcoming movie, Chakda Xpress, which is based on the former captain of the Indian national women’s cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. It has been directed by Prosit Roy and will be released on Netflix.