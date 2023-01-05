'You have evolved to own the screen' Shah Rukh Khan wishes Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om co-starring Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. The duo's chemistry was an instant hit back then and it led to several other hits like Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Now, the two are set to star in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with SRK in the lead role and Deepika playing a pivotal part. The action-packed film will witness a theatrical release on January 25 and ahead of the same, SRK unveiled Deepika's new look.

Shah Rukh picked today, January 05, to launch the new poster with Deepika in a rugged avatar as it coincides with the actress' birthday. The Love Aaj Kal actress turns 37 today and King Khan penned a sweet note for her on his Instagram handle.

It read, "To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love…"

Take a look at the post here:

Pathaan also stars John Abraham. It marks his first-ever collaboration with Shah Rukh who is set to make a comeback to the silver screen after four-year-long hiatus. He was last seen in Zero by Aanand L Rai, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While the VFX of the romantic comedy received positive reviews, the film as a whole failed at the box office.

