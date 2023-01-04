Shah Rukh Khan calls Rajinikanth 'bossman', reacts to actor's look from Jailer

Shah Rukh Khan completed 13 years on Twitter today and he conducted a special #AskSRK session with his fans on the microblogging site. If you have been following Shah Rukh for some time now, you would know that in #AskSRK sessions, he gets candid with his admirers and even reacts to trolls with a smile.

Today, one of his followers asked him to share a few words about superstar Rajinikanth and SRK did not fail in showing his respect for the senior actor. Calling him "Bossman", the Pathaan star reacted to the poster of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer.

For the unversed, Jailer is a Tamil-language action comedy film written and directed by Nelson. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. The cast ensemble includes Rajinikanth in the lead role with Shiva Rajkumar and Ramya Krishnan playing pivotal parts.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor also penned a sweet note for Thalapathy Vijay and recalled the time the actor invited him for dinner. Take a look at the tweets here:

Shah Rukh shared an official statement thanking his fans on Twitter for supporting him for the last 13 years.

"Realised it’s 13yrs on Twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world," he tweeted.