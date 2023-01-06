Rashmika Mandanna talks about Samantha's myositis diagnosis, says 'I am a very possessive mama'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently received love and appreciation from Rashmika Mandanna. The Telugu actress talked about her affection for Samantha while promoting her upcoming movie Varisu. She also expressed her reaction to Samantha's myositis diagnosis and stated that she is very protective of her.

In an interview with the media, Rashmika said, "Sammy is a wonderful lady. She's graceful and beautiful at heart. She's a person that I always want to protect. I am a very possessive mama when it comes to her.."

Commenting on the latter's diagnosis of myositis, Rashmika said, "I came to know about Sam's condition when she put it out. I didn't know if she wanted to talk about something before the world knew. I only wish her the best. I've always admired her and looked up to her."

"When you look up to someone, you would want them to win all the battles. It's the same for me. I am going to be this person who's going to be extremely possessive of her. She's a woman of utmost care, grace and love. I want the world to have only love for her," she further added.

For the uninitiated, Samantha bravely disclosed her illness in an open letter that she posted on her social media accounts in October.

She wrote, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited mythological film Shaakuntalam, which will release in theatres on February 17. Rashmika will be seen next in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming family drama, Varisu, which will hit the theatres on January 12.

