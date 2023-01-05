SS Rajamouli awarded Best Director at NY Critics Circle, calls RRR 'small film from the south of India'

With his last release, SS Rajamouli was able to take the Indian film industry to a global scale. His period epic, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was honoured at New York Critics Circle. The Baahubali director was awarded the Best Director award and his acceptance speech is now doing rounds on social media.

In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli said, "Receiving this award from you is a great honour. I really appreciate it. You have honoured my whole cast and crew and have made a lot of people take notice of a small film from the south of India. Many people don't know that such a field exists but because of this, now I am sure many people will look at it."

Also Read: SS Rajamouli’s RRR makes history with five nominations at Critics Choice Awards

For the event, Rajamouli picked an ethnic attire and even greeted the artists with folded hands, staying true to his Indian roots. He was welcomed on stage with rousing cheers.