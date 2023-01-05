Ram Charan, wife Upasana leave for Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR, has been nominated for two categories for this year’s Golden Globe Awards, which will take place on January 11 in Los Angeles. Actor Ram Charan who played one of the lead roles in the movie was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Wednesday night with his wife Upasana Konidela as they left for Los Angeles to attend the ceremony. Many fan pages shared the images of the couple at the airport on social media platforms.

Ram Charan was seen donning an olive green jacket at the airport which he paired with a black t-shirt and trousers, while Upasana opted for a blue sweater and black leggings. Upasana also took to her Twitter handle to share an image which she captioned, “Enroute Los Angeles.”

RRR has been nominated for the categories of Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) at this year’s Golden Globe. According to reports, Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Upasana and MM Keeravani will attend the ceremony. Sources added that Rajamouli is already in Los Angeles with his family.

On Thursday, the producer of RRR, Shobu Yarlagadda, posted a photo of his wife, RRR's costume designer Rama Rajamouli, SS Rajamouli, son Karthikeya, and daughter-in-law as they prepared for the Golden Globes. The team was seen wearing traditional Indian attire as they represent India at the prestigious award event with the movie.

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child. Upasana’s pregnancy was announced by Chiranjeevi with a social media post on December 12. Upasna also took to Instagram on December 15 to share a picture which featured the ‘most important women’ in her life. She stated in the caption that she sought their blessings as she is set to embrace motherhood. The couple also took to Instagram on December 27 to share a picture of theirs, to thank fans for all the love they received in 2022.