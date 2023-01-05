‘Kantara’ actor Kishore reveals the reason for his Twitter account suspension

Actor Kishore Kumar G who was most recently seen in the Kannada-language blockbuster, Kantara, has now clarified the reason for the suspension of his Twitter account. After his account was suspended, several reports claimed that the action was taken due to a violation of Twitter rules. Now, the actor has clarified that it happened as his account was hacked, not because of his posts. The actor was active on the social media platform with the handle @actorkishore.

Kishore took to his unverified Instagram handle on Wednesday to share screenshots of an email sent to him by Twitter. A screenshot posted by him gave a glimpse into a mail, which read, “Hello, We received your appeal regarding your account. Please reply to this message and confirm that you have access to this email address. Once we receive your confirmation, we'll review the information you provided and will respond as soon as possible. We typically suspend accounts for violations of the Twitter Rules or Terms of Service. Additionally, repeat violations may result in permanent account suspension. Thanks.”

Kishore captioned the post, “ Just to avoid unnecessary misconceptions about the suspension of my Twitter account. My Twitter account was not suspended because of any of my posts. I have come to know that it was because of hacking on December 20, 2022. Twitter has promised necessary action. Thanking everyone for their concern.”

Kishore is known for featuring in the popular web series, She, and The Family Man. He portrayed the role of the forest officer Muralidhar in Kantara. The movie directed by Rishab Shetty examines the theme of the coexistence of faith and rationality. The film which was released in theatres on September 30, 2022, was highly successful at the global box office and earned rave reviews from critics and audiences.