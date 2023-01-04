Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan light up this New Year for underprivileged children, hand out gifts on street

A clip of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan distributing gifts on the side of a road in Chennai has surfaced on social media

Actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan made the New Year special for several underprivileged children and women as they surprised them with gifts. A clip of the couple distributing gifts on the side of a road in Chennai has surfaced on social media, with fans hailing the gesture.

In the video, Nayanthara and Vignesh were seen distributing gift bags to a few kids and women, with the assistance of their staff. A fan appreciated the gesture on Twitter by writing, “That’s really great, hats off to you both.” “This is why she’s called lady superstar (sic),” another user tweeted.

On the professional front, Nayanthara recently appeared in the Tamil film, Connect. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Connect is a thriller set during the Covid-19 lockdown. It was during this film's special launch in Chennai that Nayanthara and Vignesh made their first public appearance since becoming parents last October. Vignesh's last directorial was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Now, he is gearing up for his next film, AK 62.

In a recent tweet, Vignesh reflected on how great the year 2022 had been for him, from marrying Nayanthara to becoming a father to twin sons. “Getting blessed with two boys who just make me tear up every time I see them, every time I go near them... the tears from my eyes touch them before my lips could: ) Twoooo blessed I feel always, Thank God (sic),” wrote Vignesh.

The couple got married in a private ceremony in Chennai on June 9, last year. Their families and a few close friends from the film business, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, and Vijay, attended the wedding. Vignesh announced the surrogate birth of their twin sons (Uyir and Ulagam) on Instagram four months after his wedding.