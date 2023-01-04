Jeremy Renner posts first photo after surgery; Avengers co-stars wish him a speedy recovery

Jeremy Renner was taken to the hospital on Monday after he was injured during ploughing snow in Reno

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner who met with an accident recently and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition, underwent surgery. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a picture of himself, to inform his fans about his condition after the procedure. Jeremy was taken to the hospital on Monday after he was injured during ploughing snow in Reno, Nevada. In the caption for the post, the actor said that he was ‘too messed up type’ due to his health.

In the selfie shared by the actor, he can be seen lying on the hospital bed, apparently in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). He was wearing a hospital gown with his head resting on a pillow. Several bruises on his face were also visible in the snap. He captioned the post, “Thank you all for your kind words (hand-folded emoji). I am too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Many celebrities and fans took to the comments to wish Jeremy a speedy recovery. Indian actor Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments. Hollywood actor Chris Pratt also reacted to the post, saying, “Continued prayers your way brutha (red heart emoji).” Chris Evans commented, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy (red heart emoji).” “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way,” wrote Chris Hemsworth. Actor Michelle Monaghan also commented on the post, writing, “Damnn buddy. Good to see that face of yours. Wishing you nothing but love and a steady and safe recovery.”

Many fans also reacted to Jeremy’s post. One user wrote, “Hope you get well soon.” Another fan commented, “Praying for your record and healing, our Hawkeye.” “Praying for a speedy recovery! Hang in there,” wrote a user.

Jeremy’s family released a statement informing fans about his surgery following the incident. The statement read, “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”