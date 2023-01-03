Sonam Kapoor shares a sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja with son Vayu

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a sweet picture of her husband Anand Ahuja taking a walk with their son, Vayu, in the sun. According to reports, the couple is currently in Dehradun. They welcomed Vayu in August 2022.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif share two chic ways to style ice blue this wedding season

Sonam captioned the post, “My two Leos. My whole world. Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better every day. Thank you god , universe .. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal. #eveydayphenomenal #vayusparents #godsblessings #parentsblessings #2023.”

Anand took to the comment section of the post, saying, “Sweeeeetest. Best role model & inspiration for our little Vayu. You amaze me everyday @sonamkapoor.” Sonam’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments. Many fans also shared their reactions to the picture in the comment section. A user wrote, “Happy new year Sonam! I hope 2023 brings you all of your heart’s desires and more.” Another user commented, “Inspirational little family. Love you all.”

According to reports, Sonam was recently seen leaving for Dehradun at the Mumbai airport. The paparazzi complied with her request when she asked them not to photograph her son. Sonam occasionally posts images of Vayu without revealing his face. She recently shared a snap of Vayu with her father Anil Kapoor on the occasion of his birthday.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on her pregnancy '...acting will definitely take a backseat’

On the work front, Sonam was last seen as the lead in the 2019 romantic comedy film, The Zoya Factor, with Dulquer Salmaan. She also made a special appearance in the 2020 film, AK vs AK, which starred Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles.

Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming crime thriller film, Blind, which is a remake of a 2011 Korean film of the same name. According to sources, the shooting for the project was completed a year ago but the release date for the movie is yet to be announced.