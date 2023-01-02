[PICS] Ahead of Thunivu’s release, Ajith Kumar vacations in London with family

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar recently flew to London with his family to celebrate the New Year. Some pictures from the trip are now making rounds on social media with fans gushing over the actor and his adorable family. Ajith was joined by his wife Shalini and their children, Anoushka Kumar and Aadvik Kumar, on the trip. The photos were shared on Twitter by industry analyst Ramesh Bala on Sunday.

In the first picture, Ajith can be seen holding his wife and daughter, as his son stands in front of them. All of them smiled at the camera. Ajith can be seen donning a white shirt and black pants with white sneakers in the snap, while Shalini opted for a blue polka-dot outfit. Another photo shows the actor and Shalini twinning in black. The last photo features Ajith walking with his son on the streets of London.

Ramesh captioned the post, “#AK Nice family pics.” Many fans of the actor took to the comments to react to the images. One user wrote, “God bless you AK.. Have good health and wealth.. Awesome clicks.” Another fan wrote, “A good actor good husband and good father.” “Beautiful family,” commented a fan.

On the work front, Ajith is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Thunivu. The film which will be released on January 12, has been directed and written by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. It also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.

Ajith was last seen in the 2022 H. Vinoth directional, Valimai, which was released in theatres on February 24. The film also featured Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi and Gurbani Judge in important roles. After Thunivu, Ajith will make his first collaboration with Tamil film director Vignesh Shivan. The project was announced in May 2022 and according to reports, it will be produced by Lyca productions. Nayanthara is expected to play the female lead in the project.