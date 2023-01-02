Sun-soaked Ananya Panday rings in 2023 in Thailand, see photos

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently on her New Year holiday in Thailand. The actress took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share a new set of pictures from the Phuket vacation. The actress seemed to be making the most of her holiday in the pictures, as she posed under the bright sun with sea sand visible in the background. She also shared snaps of her happy moments with a friend while on a yacht.

Ananya was seen donning a green floral bikini in the images which she paired with white pyjamas, with her hair tied in a bun. In one of the pictures, she stood in front of a sea with the bright sun shining over her head. She also shared a snap of her watching the sunset. Another image shows her and her friend having fun on a yacht and posing for photos under a clear sky. She also shared pictures of the night sky. Ananya captioned the post, “Setting the tone for 2023 (sun emoji).”

Many fans shared their reactions to the pictures in the comment section. A user wrote, “This little girl has my whole heart (smiling face with tears and red heart emoticons).” Another fan said, “I wish you a wonderful new year and hope it brings you many blessings.” “Happy new year gorgeous, loads of love from Pakistan,” commented another fan.

According to reports, Ananya is currently in Thailand with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and director Zoya Akhtar. On December 30, Zoya posted a photo of herself and Navya from their New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram with the caption ‘Altar Egos.’ The filmmaker also shared a snap of Ananya and Navya on December 31, which she captioned, “Who Says We Are Not In Honolulu.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2022 sports action film, Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and was released in theatres on August 25, 2022. She will next be seen in the upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya will also feature in the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana film, Dream Girl 2, which is expected to be released in June 2023.