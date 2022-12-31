Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan offer condolences to PM Narendra Modi after his mother’s demise

Heeraben Modi, the mother of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, passed away on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Center in Ahmedabad. Her funeral rites were conducted at a crematorium in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar. The news of her passing was announced by the hospital in a bulletin. According to sources, she was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated. She passed away around 3.30 am. The statement read, “Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am early morning, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital.”

Modi informed the public about Heeraben's death through a heartfelt Twitter post. He wrote, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Many celebrities took to social media to share their condolences. Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, “There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanti.”

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth also offered his condolences to Modi. He tweeted, “Respected Dear Modiji..My heartfelt condolences to you for the irreplaceable loss in your life…Mother!”

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on December 31 to share his condolences to Narendra Modi, He wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you, sir. May God bless her soul.”

US president Joe Biden also tweeted offering his condolences to the Indian Prime Minister. “Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the loss of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time,” he wrote.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed his sympathies on the loss of Narendra Modi's mother on Twitter. He said, “It's a loss like no other. My heartfelt condolences to the Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the sad demise of his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. My thoughts are with the family. May her soul rest in peace.”

On her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut posted a sweet photo of Heeraben feeding Narendra Modi with his hand.“ “May God give Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this tough time. Om Shanti,” she wrote along with the image in Hindi.

Actor Ajay Devgn tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanti. My personal condolences to our PM and his family.”

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also posted a message for the Prime Minister on Twitter saying, “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree Hiraba ji, I am sad and emotional. Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are with you. My mother too!”

Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma reacted to Modi’s Twitter post, writing, “Respected @narendramodi ji, it is very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you. We pray she gets a place at the feet of the almighty. Om Shanti.”

Actress Swara Bhaskar tweeted, “Condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing of his mother. Prayers and strength.”