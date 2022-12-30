Punk fashion designer Vivienne Westwood passes away aged 81

Born in Tintwistle, Cheshire, Vivienne Westwood became a celebrated name in the punk fashion industry after she started a boutique in West London with Malcolm McLaren. She then costumed the 1970s punk band Sex Pistols. Earlier today, the unfortunate news of her passing away hit the web and since then, her admirers have been mourning the loss. The British fashion icon, who bought punk and politics together, died on December 29, 2022, in the presence of her loved ones. She was aged 81 and the cause of her death is unknown.

An official statement released by her team on her Instagram handle reads, “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

Vivienne will always be remembered for her contribution to the world of fashion. She was touted as one of the most influential designers of the 20th century by Fairchild. In the same year, she dressed British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher for the ‘Once A Punk’ cover of Tatler.

Vivienne last collaborated with Andreas Kronthale for Spring-Summer 2022 runway collection presented in Paris. The corset dress from the collection, according to her were, ‘a contemporary take on classic Marilyn Monroe hourglass silhouette.’