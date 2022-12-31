Alia Bhatt’s latest photos prove diamonds are ladies' best friend, comedian Lilly Singh reacts

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle on Friday to share some pictures of her look for a recent party she attended with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Soon after the actress shared the photos, many fans took to the comment section to praise her. On Thursday, Alia and Ranbir attended a party hosted by Mukesh Ambani at his house, Antila, in Mumbai, to celebrate the engagement of his son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant.

In the pictures, Alia was seen dressed in a mint green blazer kurta which she paired with a sharara. The outfit came embellished with elaborate beaded details. The actress wore it with her customary glowy makeup. She had her hair untied and she accessorised the look with her wedding band and earrings. Alia captioned the post with a snowflake emoji. According to reports, the pictures appeared to be clicked at her and Ranbir’s house. Popular Canadian comedian and YouTuber, Lily Singh, reacted to the photos by dropping a fire emoji in the comments.