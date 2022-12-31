Suhana Khan stuns in a grey dress as she parties with mother Gauri Khan ahead of New Year

Actress Nora Fatehi recently took to her Instagram to share a selfie of her with Suhana Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar from a party in Dubai. Earlier Suhana was seen at the Mumbai airport with her mother Gauri Khan leaving for Dubai.

Now, they are back in the country and according to reports, they will ring in the New Year with family and friends in India. Now, some pictures featuring Gauri and Suhana from a recent party were shared by guests and several fan accounts. Sources said that the images seemed to be clicked at Alibaug, where Shah Rukh Khan has a bungalow.

In the photos, Gauri and Suhana can be seen posing with friends and family. Some snaps from the house party also featured Gauri’s mother Savita Chibber. Suhana wore a grey dress for the event while Gauri was seen donning a blue dress which she paired with sneakers. Savita was seen in a black and white kurta at the party.

Gauri posed with a guest in one of the photos from the event, and Suhana was seen smiling in some group shots. The family of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chibber was also seen at the event.

Earlier, Suhana was seen at the Kapoor family lunch in Mumbai on Christmas day alongside Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and their mother Shweta Bachchan. Navya and Shweta were dressed in white, while Suhana and Agastya opted for black outfits. Suhana and Agastya will soon make their acting debuts with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, The Archies, which will be released on Netflix.

According to sources, Suhana and Agastya were also seen at Zoya's Mumbai house, recently. The Archies crew had previously attended the wrap celebration for the movie in Mumbai. With this Hindi-language adaptation of The Archie comics, Khushi Kapoor will also make her acting debut.