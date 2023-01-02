Hrithik Roshan serves fitness goals as he flaunts eight-pack abs amid ‘Fighter’ shoot

Actor Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest actors in the Indian film industry. The Lakshya actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share some pictures of his chiselled body. In the images, he can be seen lifting his t-shirt to flaunt his eight-pack abs, serving fitness goals to his followers. He captioned the post, “Alright. Let’s go. #2023.” Hrithik is currently working on his upcoming project, Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

In the snaps, Hrithik can be seen standing in front of a mirror as he lifts his black t-shirt to show his fit body. The pictures appeared to be clicked in the gym and Hrithik was donning a black cap, a t-shirt and track pants in the images.

Several celebrities and fans took to the comment section to share their reactions to the image. Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, “Okay then”. “Here comes the real fighter,” wrote Anil Kapoor. A fan commented on the image saying, “Monday se diet ok?” Another one wrote, “Bro’s abs have abs.” A user commented, “Can u believe this man is 48 years old.” “And this is the post of the day in Instagram (sic),” said another fan.

In Fighter, Hrithik is paired with Deepika, who is currently grabbing headlines for her performance in the song, Besharam Rang, from Siddharth Anand's upcoming film, Pathaan. Fighter, which is scheduled for a 2024 release will mark the first collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika. Anil Kapoor will also appear in the movie. Hrithik announced that he had begun filming the project with an image he posted on his Instagram stories two months ago.

Hrithik was last seen in the 2022 action thriller film, Vikram Vedha, with Saif Ali Khan. The film which was directed by Pushkar–Gayathri is a remake of their 2017 Tamil-language film of the same name.