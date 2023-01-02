Kareena Kapoor shares cutest family photo with sons Taimur and Jeh to welcome 2023

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated this New Year with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan at Gstaad in Switzerland. They all attended a party held at the resort town and Kareena kept sharing updates from the event on her social media handle. She took to her Instagram on Sunday night to share a sweet family picture. She captioned the post, “Peace, good health and prosperity to all 2023.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor takes son Taimur for ski during Gstaad vacation

Kareena was seen holding Jeh's hand in the image. She donned a metallic green slit dress for the party while Saif was dressed in a black tuxedo. Taimur sported a Spider-Man-emblazoned black blazer, a white shirt, brown trousers, and a tie. Jehangir was dressed in black jeans, a patterned shirt, and a puffy jacket. The photo appeared to have been taken during a lavish event. Additionally, there were performers and artists posing in the background of the family picture.

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. A fan commented, “You guys look so perfect. I never comment on celeb pictures but this picture brings a smile and so happy and fulfilling.” “You are still beautiful Kareena,” wrote another fan. A user wrote, “My Cutest fam.” Many fans also wished Kareena and her family a ‘Happy New Year’ in the comments.

Kareena also shared some snaps of her glammed-up look for the New Year party on her Instagram handle, earlier in the day. She also shared a cute picture of Taimur with his mouth open, flashing the peace sign with both his hands. According to reports, the photos appeared to be clicked at a private New Year’s eve party.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach favourite vacay destination Gstaad after three years for NYE celebration

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the 2022 Bollywood drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Aamir Khan as the male lead. She will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena will also appear in an upcoming thriller film which will be directed by Omerta director, Hansal Mehta.