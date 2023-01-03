Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return to Mumbai from Dubai vacation

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently returned to Mumbai after ringing in the New Year in Dubai. According to reports, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The actors are rumoured to tie the knot this year. In a video of them at the airport, shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Kiara was seen donning a soft pink top which she paired with white pants and golden shoes. She had her hair tied in a bun and carried a white bag. Sidharth was seen in a black t-shirt and track pants which he paired with a white shirt.

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reaction to the video. A user commented, “Wow best jodi of bollywood bs ab jaldi se shadi krlo (best couple of Bollywood, now get married soon) want to see u both as a bride and groom (sic).” “ They have positive vibe around can't wait for their wedding (sic),” wrote another fan. A user said, “Awwww beautiful couple.”

According to reports, Kiara and Sidharth celebrated this New Year in Dubai with filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actress Rani Mukerji. Manish had shared many pictures from the celebrations on his Instagram stories. Kiara also posted a snap from the party on her Instagram stories. She captioned the image, “favourite Malhotras.”

Although the actors haven’t made their relationship official yet, Kiara had opened up on the topic on Koffee with Karan. She said, “I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends.” She was accompanied by Shahid Kapoor on the show, who hinted at the relationship by saying, “Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it's not a movie.” The rumours of the actors dating started after they worked on the 2021 film, Shershaah.