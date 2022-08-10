Actress Kiara Advani talks about the infamous slap in Kabir Singh, says it was ‘blown out of proportion’

According to media sources, Hindi film actress Kiara Advani spoke about her film Kabir Singh in which she acted opposite actor Shahid Kapoor. She spoke to media sources about the scene in which the film’s titular character, portrayed by Shahid, slaps Kiara’s character Preeti.

She reportedly said, “For me deep down it’s a love story and the thing about love is that it’s the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviours in life. Relationships are very complex and it’s very easy for a third person, even me, to say ‘get out of that relationship’ if someone has cheated on someone, someone has not been respectful of the other person, has slapped someone. But for two people in that relationship, it is another complication altogether. (sic)”

Also read: After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor to star in the remake of Nani's Jersey: reports

The 30-year-old actress added, “After that slap in the interval scene which was blown out of proportion, she leaves the man. You don’t see that, you forget about that. The fact that she comes back at the end when he comes back to her, is when a section wanted that she shouldn’t have taken him back. I feel that's what made it all heart at the end when they're confronting each other, and she tells him that 'you f****ed up' basically, but at the end of the day this is the love of her life that is in front of her, and she gives in (sic)”

The actress, who was recently seen in two successful films -- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor -- concluded, "That’s what love does I guess...When you take a scene out of the film and blow it out of proportion then you just talk about the scene, you have not seen the film in totality (sic)”

Also read: Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has no interest in watching Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

The movie, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was an official remake of the Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy which starred actor Vijay Devarakonda as the titular character, while Kiara’s character was portrayed by actress Shalini Pandey. Sandeep is reportedly making his Hindi film debut with the upcoming movie titled Animals which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, as reported by media sources.