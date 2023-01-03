Katrina Kaif cannot stop blushing as Vicky Kaushal dances for her

In the video, Vicky Kaushal was seen dancing as he kneeled on the floor

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, actress Mini Mathur shared a video of how she spent 2022. The video offered glimpses of the year, featuring Mini’s family and friends and their travels to various countries. A portion of the video featured Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif blushing as her husband Vicky Kaushal danced for her, seemingly on her birthday.

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal flaunt their best poses in latest click from Rajasthan vacay

In the glimpse, Vicky was seen dancing as he kneeled on the floor. Actress Sharvari Wagh who is rumoured to be dating Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, was also seen grooving in the background. Vicky was wearing a maroon shirt and white trousers in the video. The clip appeared to be taken in the Maldives where the couple celebrated Katrina’s birthday in July.

Looking at Vicky, Katrina, who was seated on a couch close by with another person, was seen blushing in the video. She seemed to be enjoying Vicky's act, and he laughed with her. She was spotted wearing a white dress. According to reports, the small gathering happened in the evening. The video clip also included a table with multiple glasses on it.

Mini captioned the post, “Too many things to be thankful for in 2022 so let’s start with the most important- LOVE ! Coz Love is all you need. #Thankyou2022 #newyear #love #friends #family.” Many fans took to the comment section to share their reaction to Vicky’s performance. A user wrote, “Thank you for sharing Vicky’s dance.” Another fan wrote, “Vicky dancing and Katrina enjoying too sweet (sic).” “Vicky's dance for Katrina (heart eyes emojis),” read a comment.

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flaunt cosy Christmas pyjamas, pose with family in super cute photo

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2022 horror comedy film, Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in the upcoming film in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan, and Sriram Raghavan’s directional, Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky who last appeared in the 2022 film, Govinda Naam Mera, with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani will be next seen in the upcoming biopic Sam Bahadur, and filmmaker Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled film.