‘Hawkeye’ actor Jeremy Renner in a ‘critical but stable’ condition after recent accident

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner who is popular for his role as ‘Hawkeye’ in the Marvel superhero movies, suffered an injury while ploughing snow in Reno, Nevada during the New Year weekend. According to reports, the actor is still in critical condition but is stable. He was taken to a nearby hospital after the accident, stated sources.

Reports said that the Oscar-winning actor spent this New Year’s Eve at his home which is located near Mt. Rose-Ski, Tahoe. On NYE, the region witnessed a snow storm which lead to a blackout in around 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada’s Washoe, Carson, Douglas and Lyon counties. Reports added that Jeremy’s accident took place on Sunday and he was airlifted to the hospital after the incident.

According to a spokesperson for the actor, Jeremy is currently surrounded by his family and is receiving good care. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow (sic),” the spokesperson told a media organisation.

Jeremy made his silver screen debut with the 1995 comedy film, National Lampoon's Senior Trip. The movie which was directed by Kelly Makin also starred Matt Frewer, Tommy Chong and Valerie Mahaffey in important roles.

Jeremy received his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2010, for Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker. The following year, The Town brought him two more Supporting Actor nominations at the Oscars. He will next be seen in the second season of his 2021 crime-thriller TV show, The Mayor of Kingstown.

The season is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on January 15. The show has been created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and is produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Network.