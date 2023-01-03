Akash Ambani hosts a birthday bash for son Prithvi; Karan Johar, Krunal Pandya attend

On Monday, businessman Akash Ambani and his wife, Shloka Mehta, celebrated the second birthday of their son, Prithvi Ambani. The couple hosted a grand birthday bash for their son which was attended by many celebrities. The event took place at the Jio World Garden. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted arriving at the party with his children, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar.

Also read: A look inside Karan Johar’s Mumbai home redesigned by Gauri Khan

Before going in for the party, Karan posed for the paparazzi with Yash and Roohi. Karan opted for a black athleisure look for the celebration. Yash was seen in a colour-blocked jacket while Roohi donned a white dress with a denim jacket. According to reports, Karan and his family were earlier seen at the airport as they returned from their New Year celebrations in Dubai.

Serbian dancer and actress, Nataša Stanković was also seen at the party with her son Agastya. Cricketer Krunal Pandya attended the bash with his son Kavir and wife Pankhuri Sharma. Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukherji was also spotted entering the venue. Videos featuring the celebrities at the party were shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account. Many other pictures and clips from the party were also shared online.

According to reports, the party was themed around a ‘winter wonderland.’ The entrance was decorated with big blue balloons and a red carpet was also laid at the entrance. Akash also posed for the cameras with his son and wife. In the photos, Prithvi was seen donning a flannel shirt and jeans for the event, while Akash wore a teal shirt.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares a sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja with son Vayu

The Ambani family hosted a grand engagement party on December 29 for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebrations which took place at Antilia were attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

