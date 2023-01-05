Mira Rajput shares stunning photos from Goa vacation with hubby Shahid Kapoor and kiddos

Indian celebrity Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share an array of photos from her Goa vacation. She was in the state on a family holiday with her husband Shahid Kapoor and their children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Over the holiday, Mira, a wellness, home decor, and fashion enthusiast who frequently shares advice with her social media followers, created a lot of memories, as visible by her post. She shared photos of a Konkan thaali, her having coconut water at a local farm, her trekking trip and more.

In the first image, Mira provided a peek at the typical Goan thali she ate. The plate featured local vegetarian items. She also shared a snap of her sipping coconut water amidst trees and other vegetation. Mira posted a video too, in which she was seen holding her breath before diving into the hotel pool. A couple of pictures posted by her feature Goa's beaches. Shahid also posted a few pictures from the vacation. He captioned a pool photo shared by him, “Sharing my profile.”

In the caption, Mira described all the things she did during the vacation. She wrote, “A Goan Escape... In order of adventure...1. A Konkan Thali 2. The most serene forest retreat with lip-smackingly good food and warm service @thepostcardhideaway 3-4. Going coconuts at the Spice Farm 5-8. A trek to the Netravali waterfalls with the entire gang and two adventurous monkeys 9. Swipe to see. Sums it up.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015. Their daughter Misha Kapoor was born in August, a year later. In 2018, their second child, Zain, was born. Shahid most recently appeared as a cricket player in the 2022 sports drama, Jersey. He will make his OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series, Farzi. According to reports, the show will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait. A teaser for the web series was released on Wednesday.