Mira Rajput shares pictures from her star-studded birthday bash

Mira Rajput celebrated her 28th birthday on September 7 with a star-studded bash hosted by her husband Shahid Kapoor. According to sources, Shahid’s parents Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, his siblings Ishaan Khatter and Sanah Kapur, Farhan Akhtar with his wife Shibani Dandekar and many other celebrities were present at the party. Mira took to her Instagram stories to share some pictures from the bash. The pictures were originally shared by Mira’s fitness trainer Sarvesh Sashi on his handle. In one of the pictures, Mira can be seen blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

Mira also shared a picture of her and Shahid on the dance floor at the party on her Instagram handle. She captioned the picture, “I had the time of my life, and I’ve never felt this way before. The love of my life @shahidkapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember. I’m one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are. And thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth.”

According to reports, other celebrities who were present at the party included actor Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh, fashion designer Kunal Rawal and his wife Arpita, Kunal Khemu, and Supriya Pathak among others.

Shahid took to Instagram on September 7 to wish Mira a happy birthday. He shared a picture of them together, writing, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.”