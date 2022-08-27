Shahid Kapoor gets himself a new bike, the Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled; actor shares a picture

Time and again actor Shahid Kapoor has shown his love for bikes. In May, the actor took a bike trip across Europe with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and others. And now, he has added new wheels to his collection of bikes - Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled in the shade Sparkling Blue. Shahid shared the first look of the bike on Instagram and fans can’t get over it. In the picture, Shahid is sporting a black T-shirt and denim pants and a helmet with biker gloves. “Scramblin’ around. (sic),” Shahid captioned the picture.

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, “May I join you on back seat? (sic).” Another fan also wrote, “Love, (sic).” One user commented, “Enjoy. Drive safe. (sic).”

According to reports Shahid’s bike is worth Rs 12 lakh and with added taxes it can go up to Rs 14 lakh in India. Shahid also has Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special from the same brand.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the film, Bloody Daddy, which will be the official Hindi remake of the French film Nuit Blanche. He will also be making his OTT debut with Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna.