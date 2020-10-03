Upon several requests from her followers on social media, Mira Rajput Kapoor shared her everyday beauty routine. Sans too many harsh products, it seemed quite ideal. She shared with her followers the products she uses as she said on Instagram, for "A super quick glow-up and my everyday skincare routine (sic)."



In her first IGTV video, she appeared quite confident and her skin was surely glowing. The mother of two elaborated that she starts her routine with Pahadi Local Gutti Ka Khal and Markalak Clay. She mentioned that she is using Forest Essentials Rasa Serum, Tejal Balancing Water (a toner) and the Date and Litchi Cream from the brand. We also like the Tinge lipstick in the shade Caramel Stone she used from Vanity Wagon.

A snapshot of the video Mira shared on her Instagram.

She had been sharing a lot of beauty tips for a while with the hashtag #GetTheGlow. Earlier Mira had shared a glimpse of some of her favourite products too. She had said on Instagram, " I like to make a ritual out of it because it’s fun to play around with different combinations of products and tools and helps to tick that self-care box when it comes to the Ayurvedic concept of Dincharya. I don’t obviously have the entire day to keep preening over myself, but a few minutes every evening (Peppa to the rescue) to look after oneself is essential to look and feel sane."

She mentioned that she had been using a Fruit Scrub from Forest Essentials. "I don’t always use abrasive products on my skin but I just ordered this so had to try it out. Followed it up with a Brightening Emulsion again by Forest Essentials and used my Purearth Kwansa coin to really work it into my skin," added Mira in one of her posts. She also added that adding a face massage to her routine has indeed made a difference.