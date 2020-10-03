Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere this evening on Colors TV and the show has been slowly revealing what's coming up tonight. Actor Salman Khan who is the host of the show too is looking forward to the show.

Salman who spent nearly a month at his farm house during the lockdown had said he enjoys shooting for Bigg Boss. "My biggest frustration is that in the last six months I have not worked. I have never taken such a long break in 30 years, which I was forced to take this year. Ever since I did 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and began working, every year I try and take a break from 25th December to 3rd January. But ever since I started doing Bigg Boss over the last 10 to 12 years, I would work a few days even in my holidays but I am happy doing that," Salman had said in an interview to IANS.

In another promo that was released on Thursday, the actors looked quite amused with actress Nikki Tamboli who is one of the contestants this year. Nikki in the promo is heard saying, "I don't know how to flirt with boys, but I have specially learnt it." This spontaneity of the actress cracked up Salman. Watch the video here.

Also tonight, the tiff between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla will be discussed on the show, and Hina Khan is a special invitee as well. Colors TV tweeted on its official page: "#BiggBoss13 mein apne behaviour pe ki gayi @GAUAHAR_KHAN ki tippani pe karenge @sidharth_shukla react! Stay tuned! #BB14GrandPremiere tonight at 9 PM, only on #Colors. Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect. @BeingSalmanKhan @eyehinakhan #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 #BiggBoss14."

Bigg Boss 14 premieres tonight at 9 pm on Colors TV