Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping her fans updated about how her pregnancy is going. In a picture she shared today on Instagram, Kareena looks positively radiant without the slightest hint of makeup. She was seen wearing a black and white checked kaftan with a pleasing red border. She wrote,"5 months and going strong...PS : The #KaftanSeries continues." Kareena's love for kaftans are no secret and mums-to-be can take a note from her style file about how to rock these easy-breezy kaftans and look impossibly chic at the same time. We like her neatly done up hair updo as well!.



Meanwhile, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha next, co-starring Aamir Khan. She is said to be wrapping up her shoot before the due date nears.