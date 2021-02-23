Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput took to Instagram for an ‘Ask me anything!” session with her 2.4 million followers and indulged fans as she answered some randomly quirky questions. “How did u lose weight after pregnancy?”, she was asked by a follower, to this she replied,” I get asked this question quite often. It was slow, it did take time but the most important thing is eating right, the correct portions, and working out. Nothing replaces that!”

"How did you get the mark on ur forehead?” she was asked by a fan. She recalled, "I was three and like all kids jumping on the bed and I fell, hit the corner of the bed and then I got this mark," revealed Mira, who has two sisters, Priya Rajput Tulshan and Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani. Mira also went on to reveal that it is Shahid who wins in arguments! Rajput got married to Shahid Kapoor in July 2015 in a private ceremony in Gurgaon. The couple shares a daughter named Misha and a son, Zain. During the session Mira also revealed that her favourite nail colour is nude, her favourite go-to snack is poha, her cheat meal is dumplings from Yau Chow and her favourite show is Schitt's Creek.

