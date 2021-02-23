Actress Kangana Ranaut has decided to venture into the food and beverage business by opening a cafe and restaurant in her hometown Manali. On Tuesday, the Queen star shared photographs from the location where she will set up her cafe.

The actress took to her Twitter to reveal that apart from cinema, it is food that she is passionate about. She calls this cafe her dream venture. "Sharing my new venture, my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion is food, taking baby steps into the FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks," Kangana tweeted.

Before the announcement was made, the actress had recently hinted about her ‘new venture’ on social media. This was after she wrapped up the Bhopal schedule for her forthcoming spy thriller - Dhaakad. In the tweet, on Sunday, she did not divulge the specific details.

The actress had written: "Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, the amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, a new venture coming up."

*Edited from an IANS report.