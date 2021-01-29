Kangana Ranaut has signed yet another political drama and this time she will be playing India’s first lady Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The Queen star took to her Twitter account to make the announcement.

In a tweet, Kangana called Indira Gandhi and said that she is excited to play the part. “Yes, the film is in process. The scripting is in the final stages and the shooting will soon begin.” The actor also goes on to clarify that this is not a biopic on Indira Gandhi’s life. “It is a grand period film. This political-drama will help the current generation understand the socio-political landscape of current India,” Kangana shared in a statement.

See the announcement here:

This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen. https://t.co/ankkaNevH2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 29, 2021

The plot of the drama is believed to cover significant moments in the Indian political history including Operation Blue Star and The Emergency. While Kangana steps into the shoes of Indira Gandhi, the movie’s ensemble cast will also feature prominent actors playing Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and others.

On the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up the shooting of Thalaivi, a biopic based on Late Jayalalitha, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. She is also working on Dhakkad, an action thriller. The Judgemental Hai Kya actor also announced that a sequel to Manikarnika is on the cards.