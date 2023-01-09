Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives her sari look a geeky twist at Shaakuntalam trailer launch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam. Today, the Telugu actress was clicked at the trailer launch event for the mythological drama. Samantha picked a sheer white organza sari and paired it with a deep-cut blouse for the occasion.

Keeping her vibe for the day simple yet classy, Samantha ditched the heavy accessory look and rounded her OOTD with silver frames. As for makeup, the Family Man actress picked a cherry red tint for the lips and added oodles of mascara with a thick stroke of eyeliner.

Her photos from the event are now going viral. Take a look at it here:

The trailer launch was held in Hyderabad. Other than Samantha, actor Dev Mohan, who will essay the role of Dushyanta (the king of the Puru Dynasty) in Shaakuntalam, was also spotted at the event. A day before the event, Samantha had taken to her Instagram handle and shared the challenges she faced while shooting for Shaakuntalam.

In her caption, she wrote, "The toughest part of #Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running… even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing. Had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along… clearly so not her thing either! #LikeMotherLikeDaughter"

Watch the video here:

Speaking of the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam is being helmed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna under the Gunaa Teamworks banner. It stars Samantha in the titular role with Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu and Aditi Balan playing pivotal parts. The film is set to release on February 17. Initially, it was scheduled to hit screens on November 04 but the makers pushed the date so the audience could watch it in the 3D format.