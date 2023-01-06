Power dressing done right! Samantha Ruth Prabhu rocks statement white co-ord set for latest outing 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in Mumbai and with her latest airport spotting, she has grabbed the attention of the fashion folks. The actress picked a white co-ord set for in-flight fashion and her look has managed to receive a thumbs-up. The Yashoda star looked equal parts chic and classy as she rocked chalk-white pants with an uneven hem kurta of the same shade. She rounded her look with the celebrity-trusted tan-brown tote bag from Louis Vuitton.

Samantha was spotted sans makeup and she went minimalistic on the accessory front as well. Her outfit, ideally a brunch date pick, can easily be transitioned into a cocktail look as well if paired with the right set of heels and statement jewellery.

Speaking about Samantha's work front, the actress will next be seen in Gunasekhar's upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. The mythological drama features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala with Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. Produced by Neelima Guna under the Gunaa Teaworks banner, the film was initially scheduled to release on November 4, 2022, but the makers decided to convert it into a 3D format.