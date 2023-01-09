Vijay Deverakonda to send 100 fans on an all-paid trip to Manali for his ‘DeveraSanta’ initiative

Every year during Christmas, Indian actor Vijay Devarakonda surprises his fans with his gesture called ‘DeveraSanta.’ For Christmas 2022 too, the actor posted a poll asking his followers to choose a destination for an all-paid trip for his fans. On January 8, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video, announcing that he will be sending 100 people on an all-expense paid trip to Manali. He revealed details about the trip in the clip. He was seen donning a blue shirt which he paired with shorts and a hat. He was also seen sipping on a beverage.

He said in the video, “Happy New Year my loves. This is a DevaraSanta update! I told you, I'm going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid trip holiday, food travel accommodation on me. I asked you where you guys want to go and every poll you chose the mountains. So to the mountains we go. I'm sending hundred of you on a five-day trip to Manali. You are going to see snow-capped mountains, you are going to see temples, monasteries and have lots of activities planned.”

“If you are 18+. I'm sorry you have to be 18+ but if you are 18+ and you have been following me just fill the attached 'DevaraSanta' Google document form and we are going to pick 100 of you and send you on this incredible holiday. I would love to be a part of your journey, so lots of love. Happy New year. Have a great great great year. Big kiss from me to you." Vijay captioned the post, "100 of you go to the mountains. Update! Happy new year. Big kisses and lots of love to all of you,” Vijay added in the clip.

For the 2022 edition of the initiative, Vijay had given his fans a choice of – the mountains of India, Beaches of India, Cultural trip of India or deserts in India- with a poll on Twitter. He captioned the poll, “#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far. I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022.”

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the 2022 action drama film, Liger. The film which was directed by Puri Jagannadh also starred Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy in important roles. The film was released in theatres on August 25. He will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language romantic drama film, Kushi, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.