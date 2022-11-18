Vijay Deverakonda, mother Madhavi pledge to donate organs: I would love to be part of someone after my life

In a noble act, actor Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he and his mother have registered to donate their organs. With this move, Vijay joins the list of Suniel Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla, and superstar Rajinikanth who have pledged to donate their organs after death.

Vijay opened up about organ donation after death at the Adult and Pediatric Liver Transplantation Awareness Program by PACE Hospitals and his video is now doing rounds on the internet. Many have lauded the actor and his mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, for pledging to donate their organs.

When asked about his decision, Vijay said, "I will donate all my organs. I would love for it to be part of someone after my life and help them in their life. I don’t see any point in wasting my organs. I stay fit and keep myself healthy… My mother and I have registered ourselves to donate our organs."

Also Read: 'Hip-hop is a movement': Artistes Brodha V, Seedhe Maut, Hanumankind, Vijay Deverakonda set the stage on fire with Breezer Vivid Shuffle in Hyderabad

He further added that organ donation is beautiful as it gives someone life and encouraged others to register for it. His fans showed respect by dropping hearts and clapping emojis in the comment section and some even re-tweeted the video, making it go viral.

Take a look at it here:

Vijay Deverakonda | Encouraging Organ Donation at Adult and Pediatric Liver Transplantation Awareness Program, PACE Hospitals #VijayDeverakonda #livertransplant #pacehospitals pic.twitter.com/iIUneNPb6w — PACE Hospitals (@PACEHospitals) November 16, 2022

On the work front, Vijay will next be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi, a romantic comedy starring the actors in lead roles. The film, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is set to release on December 23, 2022. It will book the Christmas weekend at the box office.

Also Read: "This corona will also be a memory, it'll be a strange incident that scared us," Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional in an open letter

As for Vijay's last outing, he was seen in Liger with Ananya Panday. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and starred boxing icon Mike Tyson in pivotal roles. While there was much hype about the film and Vijay's Bollywood debut, it tanked at the box office. It opened up to negative reviews and collected a worldwide gross amount of ₹60.80 crore.