Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hold hands as they watch a football match in Mumbai

Bollywood couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted watching a football match on Sunday. The couple attended the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters match in the Indian Super League in Mumbai. They were seen witnessing the game from the stands and they also congratulated the Mumbai team for their win. According to sources, Ranbir co-owns Mumbai city FC with Bimal Parekh and City Football Group.

Ranbir donned the official blue jersey of his team at the sporting event which he paired with denim trousers and a cap. Alia was seen in a black jacket and denim pants with her hair tied in a ponytail. Many images and videos from the game were posted on social media. In the snaps, the couple can be seen walking hand in hand on the field, meeting the players and posing for the cameras. Some images also show them discussing the match in the stands and even holding hands as they hoped for their team to win.

Ranbir and Alia Spotted at Mumbai City FC football match..#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/ghRKUbeoRi — Shiva ᵐaᵏkᵃr (@shivanamah_08) January 8, 2023

According to reports, Ranbir is a big fan of football. The couple announced the name of their daughter, Raha, with a picture which featured them holding Raha in their arms, while there was a picture of a Barcelona jersey framed, visible on the wall behind them, bearing the name of the child. Later, FC Barcelona also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple on the birth of their baby girl. The official Twitter handle of the team wrote, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born. We can't wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in the upcoming Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming thriller film, Animal. Alia will next appear in the upcoming Karan Johar directional, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in the Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot.